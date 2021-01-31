Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Invests $204,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,022,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.