Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. Matthews International’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $39.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

