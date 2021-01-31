Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) (LON:MTW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $701.92

Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) (LON:MTW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $701.92 and traded as high as $745.00. Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) shares last traded at $745.00, with a volume of 7,534 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 749.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 701.92. The stock has a market cap of £209.03 million and a P/E ratio of 20.36.

Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) Company Profile (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

