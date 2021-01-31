Maverick Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $349,212.93 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $349,212.93 and approximately $3,583.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00133706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00274481 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00067778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00040105 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

