MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $212,861.29 and approximately $9,867.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,097.02 or 0.99841135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.23 or 0.01026341 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.68 or 0.00309737 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00200851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002542 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002010 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028975 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00030646 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

