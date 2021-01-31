Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $138.00 and last traded at $138.00. Approximately 105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.47.

About Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI)

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.

