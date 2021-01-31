McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKC traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,890. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

