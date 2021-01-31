McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,953,000 after buying an additional 793,670 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,194,000 after buying an additional 594,773 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,699,000 after buying an additional 158,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 602,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

