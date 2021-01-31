McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Update

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the December 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,016,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McKesson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after acquiring an additional 291,140 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,502,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $5.66 on Friday, hitting $174.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,387. McKesson has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

