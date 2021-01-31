Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

