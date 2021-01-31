MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Update

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 36.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 68,918 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth $116,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth $38,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 104,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. Equities analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

