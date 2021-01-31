Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0279 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.00390498 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,398,794 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.