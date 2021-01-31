Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Update

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Megaport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Megaport stock remained flat at $$10.20 during trading hours on Friday. Megaport has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

Megaport Company Profile

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

