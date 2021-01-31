Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Shares Gap Up to $3.29

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $4.19. Mercurity Fintech shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 44,480 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

