Meridian Network Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $584,644.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00092612 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co.

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

