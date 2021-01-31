Meta Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Meta has a market capitalization of $49.56 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can now be bought for $3.02 or 0.00009048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00132866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00269360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039111 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,387,627 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

