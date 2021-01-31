Metacoin (MTC) Market Cap Hits $122.13 Million

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Metacoin has traded down 38% against the US dollar. Metacoin has a market cap of $122.13 million and $28,851.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00901657 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.62 or 0.04387598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00030589 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

