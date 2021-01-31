Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) PT Lowered to C$60.00

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRU. TD Securities cut their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

MRU stock opened at C$55.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. Metro Inc. has a 1-year low of C$49.03 and a 1-year high of C$66.25. The stock has a market cap of C$13.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.61.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 3.6745959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

