MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 12th

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of MCBS opened at $14.24 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $365.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.51.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,901,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $319,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,557,919.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

