Metronome Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $23.02 million and approximately $65,033.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00006141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00274210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00067850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,739,486 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,405,537 tokens. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars.

