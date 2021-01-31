Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $823.08.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,168.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,179.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,051.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

