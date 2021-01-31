Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $324.89

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $324.89 and traded as high as $452.80. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) shares last traded at $445.10, with a volume of 1,937,386 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 429.29 ($5.61).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 424.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 324.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.73.

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

