Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,350 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,040 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.66.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $242.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.