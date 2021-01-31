Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $272.00 to $292.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.66.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after buying an additional 1,231,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,203,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,766 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.