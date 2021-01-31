Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $269.00 at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Barclays from $250.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.66.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 34.5% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 61.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.