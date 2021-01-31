Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $283.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.66.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $242.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.