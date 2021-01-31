MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Raised to $325.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 47.35% from the company’s previous close.

MSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

MSTR opened at $617.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,144.25 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $696.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.72.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total value of $1,930,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,350 shares of company stock worth $42,771,631 in the last 90 days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

