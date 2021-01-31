Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $183.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

