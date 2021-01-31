Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.85

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.85 and last traded at C$9.70, with a volume of 48754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.45 price target on shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.47 million and a P/E ratio of -12.42.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Midas Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

