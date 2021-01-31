Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $27.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,021.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

