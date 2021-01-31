MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

MOFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

