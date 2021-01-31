Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,720 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF comprises 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.81% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,776,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 214,346 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.