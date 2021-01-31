Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $389,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

MBB opened at $110.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

