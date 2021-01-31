Millburn Ridgefield Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,186 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.19% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,730,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,030,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,655,000 after purchasing an additional 457,221 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 262,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 215,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,539,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $49.36 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

