Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,035,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 475.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 96,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

MCHI opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $94.03.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

