Millburn Ridgefield Corp Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,020 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

