Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $31.13 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 251,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 40,148 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

