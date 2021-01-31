Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.53. Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 9,839 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 55.88 and a quick ratio of 43.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54.

Get Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) alerts:

Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project; and the Changkeng Gold project located southwest of Guangzhou, China. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.