MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.42

Shares of MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and traded as high as $45.76. MinebeaMitsumi shares last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 672 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.92%.

About MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

