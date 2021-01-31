Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.49% of Minerals Technologies worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,099. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

