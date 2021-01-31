Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 240,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 712.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

