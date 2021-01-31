Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,206 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 92,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 74,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 496,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 387,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 909,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after buying an additional 41,011 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.