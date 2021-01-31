Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($2.96). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 19,285 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $983,727.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.