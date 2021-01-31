Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.