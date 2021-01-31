Minot Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $146.13 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,087.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.14.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,197 shares of company stock worth $88,828,059. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.