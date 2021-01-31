Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MITEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

MITEY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 33,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $20.45.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

