MKM Partners Raises World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $65.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.33.

WWE opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,120 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 483,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,074 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 780.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $13,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

