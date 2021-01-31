Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mogo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MOGO opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.93. Mogo has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

