Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $814,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,304,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,612,256.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,616,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 125.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

