Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67, RTT News reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDLZ opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.